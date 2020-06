Soon after the news that beaches may reopen across Dubai Hilton Dubai Jumeriah’s Wavebreaker Beach Club and Grill has announced a daycation deal.

Starting from this month, the venue will be offering access to its beach for AED99 per adult. The fully licensed beach will also be serving a range of burgers, salads and vegan dishes.

In light of the pandemic, team members have received specific training on updated hygiene protocols, with the venue adhering to all the latest hygiene guidelines.

The venue is open from 10am – 7pm.