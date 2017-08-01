Restaurants in RAK set to reopen

According to sister publication Arabian Business, RAKDED said restaurants and cafes must ensure their staff test negative for COVID-19, with any showing symptoms directed to the nearest health facility.Similar to Dubai when it started reopening, RAK outlets must operate at 50% capacity, with a maximum of four people per table and a two-metre distance between tables. Protective equipment should worn, with temperature checks carried out on the door.
Additionally, all food and beverages must be served in disposable, single-use Styrofoam containers, with single-use utensils and cups.Gyms in the emirate have also been allowed to reopen from tomorrow.