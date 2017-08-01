Restaurants in RAK set to reopen

Hospitality
News
Published: 2 June 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
Ras Al Khaimah has become the latest emirate to ease restrictions as the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED) has announced restaurants will reopen on June 3.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, RAKDED said restaurants and cafes must ensure their staff test negative for COVID-19, with any showing symptoms directed to the nearest health facility.

Similar to Dubai when it started reopening, RAK outlets must operate at 50% capacity, with a maximum of four people per table and a two-metre distance between tables. Protective equipment should worn, with temperature checks carried out on the door.

Additionally, all food and beverages must be served in disposable, single-use Styrofoam containers, with single-use utensils and cups.

Gyms in the emirate have also been allowed to reopen from tomorrow.
