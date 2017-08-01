Dubai’s only mountain resort will reopen this month

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
JA Hatta Fort Hotel – Dubai’s only mountain resort – will begin to welcome back guests from June 21.

Set amongst the Hajar Mountains, the property is an hour and a half drive away from the modern metropolis of Dubai, close to the UAE-Oman border.

Part of the JA Resorts & Hotel portfolio, the property features 53 keys, two F&B venues, two outdoor pools and an array of activities. Experiences include golf, tennis, archery, rifle shooting and a range of activations around the Hajar Mountains.

Aiming to reassure returning guests, the property is compliment with government directives on safety and the Safe Travel protocols from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

To celebrate re-opening, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is offering free archery lessons to children from 6pm-7pm daily throughout the summer months. Rates start from AED369.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Qantas cancels international flights until late October
    Emirates ramps up frequencies and connections
      Trina Solar Unveils Trinapro Mega, An Ultra-High-Power Smart PV Solution
        Al-Futtaim completes lighting installation of Sharjah’s Al Wousta studios
          New portable cellular transmitter from TVU comes with integrated 5G

            More related galleries

            Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
              Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                    Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative