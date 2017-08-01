Dubai’s only mountain resort will reopen this month

JA Hatta Fort Hotel – Dubai’s only mountain resort – will begin to welcome back guests from June 21.

Set amongst the Hajar Mountains, the property is an hour and a half drive away from the modern metropolis of Dubai, close to the UAE-Oman border.



Part of the JA Resorts & Hotel portfolio, the property features 53 keys, two F&B venues, two outdoor pools and an array of activities. Experiences include golf, tennis, archery, rifle shooting and a range of activations around the Hajar Mountains.

Aiming to reassure returning guests, the property is compliment with government directives on safety and the Safe Travel protocols from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

To celebrate re-opening, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is offering free archery lessons to children from 6pm-7pm daily throughout the summer months. Rates start from AED369.