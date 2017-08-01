Baby camel welcomed at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert has welcomed a new baby camel to its nature reserve. Baby ‘Liliwa’, also known as Lulu, brings the number of Arabian camels at the property to eight.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert spans 500 hectares (1,235 acres) and is home to a range of wildlife living around the resort. From more than 50 different species of birds, falcons, and owls, to camels, Arabian oryx, and sand gazelles.

“We are so pleased to welcome baby Luliwa to The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert,” said Tracey Oliver, the property’s general manager.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, we have a genuine commitment to supporting our community and protecting and conserving our environment. Guests are invited to connect with nature and encounter the majestic birds and wildlife who call the nature reserve their home.

“The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah is a secluded haven for creating memories with loved ones and creating indelible marks for all the family. Our focus on delivering an unparalleled guest experience while protecting our natural resources is at the heart of everything we do.”

At the end of 2019, the hotel added 80 Arabian sand gazelles to its reserve, growing the population to just over 135 gazelles.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Virgin Mobile UAE appoints new managing director
    Preparing for a pandemic and beyond
      UN and AWAAN partner to share content exclusively on its platform
        Orange to pay Digicel €250m following anti competition ruling in the French Caribbean
          Egypt calls for UN intervention over Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
              In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19
                Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
                  Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                    Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi