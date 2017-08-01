Baby camel welcomed at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert has welcomed a new baby camel to its nature reserve. Baby ‘Liliwa’, also known as Lulu, brings the number of Arabian camels at the property to eight.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert spans 500 hectares (1,235 acres) and is home to a range of wildlife living around the resort. From more than 50 different species of birds, falcons, and owls, to camels, Arabian oryx, and sand gazelles.

“We are so pleased to welcome baby Luliwa to The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert,” said Tracey Oliver, the property’s general manager.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, we have a genuine commitment to supporting our community and protecting and conserving our environment. Guests are invited to connect with nature and encounter the majestic birds and wildlife who call the nature reserve their home.

“The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah is a secluded haven for creating memories with loved ones and creating indelible marks for all the family. Our focus on delivering an unparalleled guest experience while protecting our natural resources is at the heart of everything we do.”

At the end of 2019, the hotel added 80 Arabian sand gazelles to its reserve, growing the population to just over 135 gazelles.