Dubai Media City rooftop bar reopens with AED13 drink deal

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City’s rooftop hangout Twenty Three is set to reopen with a special AED13 drinks deal.

Complying fully with government policy guidelines and public health regulations, it will offer 23 days of drinks deals from June 18 each day from 4.23pm until 7.23pm, when guests order from the digital food menu.

The menu includes the likes of mini tacos with seafood salad, California sushi roll with crab, Black Angus beef sliders, and miso and ginger-fried chicken.

The venue offers panoramic views of Dubai’s media district, Palm Jumeirah, and Emirates Golf Club.


