Situated on the shores of Atlantis, The Palm, White Beach has introduced a ladies-only deal which includes unlimited drinks.

‘DaySies Ladies Day’ takes place every Tuesday from noon until 4pm.

For AED150, female guests are given beach and pool access, as well as free-flowing wine, cocktails spirits and frozen drinks. Additionally, complimentary snacks are provided, along with a 50% discount on the venue’s à la carte.

Men are also welcome, with an AED150 entrance fee, which can be redeemed on food and drink.