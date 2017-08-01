Flydubai ‘re-engineers entire passenger journey’ to boost travel

Dubai’s low-cost carrier Flydubai says it has ‘re-engineered the entire passenger journey’ to meet the advice of the industry’s regulators.

According to sister publication Aviation Business Middle East, Flydubai has made operation adjustments in line with advice from IATA, WHO and the GCAA. The changes include frequent disinfection of touchpoints and daily deep-cleaning of each aircraft.

It has also fitted its cabins with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to sterilise the air every two to three minutes.

A statement from the airline said: “Flydubai is working with its stakeholders at Dubai International (DXB) as well as the airports across its network and customers can have the highest confidence ahead of the return to service.”

“Dubai, as an established centre for international aviation has always operated to the highest international standards and the combined efforts across the industry over the last few months will allow our passengers to travel once again in a safe environment,” said Flydubai's CEO.

Safe travel in the wake of COVID-19 has been a point of contention. Both IATA and Emirates Airline chief Sir Tim Clark have said leaving the middle seat empty on flights is pointless and carriers should implement different safety measures.