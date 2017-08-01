Abu Dhabi hotels to get new hygiene and safety certification

Hotels in Abu Dhabi will now receive Go Safe Certification to let people know they have achieved high levels of health and safety.

It's part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi's plan to reopen the emirate to tourists.

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is the first hotel to be certified. Next up are six more hotels, four attractions, two theme parks, two malls and a public beach.

It will then rolled out across malls, restaurants, theme parks and other public spaces.

The first step of the programme is guided self-assessments using guidelines and checklists provided by DCT. Inspections will then follow and once DCT is happy the venues reach the required level of cleanliness, they will receive the certificate.

“Abu Dhabi is setting a new standard for best practices in tourism, following the high praise that the UAE has received for the proactive approach through which the government has addressed the current situation,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“As we look forward to reviving tourism in the capital, we aim to not only meet, but to exceed all existing international benchmarks through a strategy that promotes consumer safety in every step of the way; from the moment they land at our airports to their eventual departure. The launch of Go Safe goes hand-in-hand with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government to combat the spread of diseases, which include widespread testing, city-wide sanitation, social distancing, and enhancing healthcare services.

“The programme is the initial step in our new tourism approach - one that puts consumer priorities and concerns at the forefront. We will be announcing other initiatives and programmes that were created with the help of the Abu Dhabi government to complement this strategy and ensure the safety of our visitors and residents alike. We would like to thank our partners for their extraordinary cooperation and support towards reopening our beautiful emirate’s doors to the world once again.”