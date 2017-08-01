Dubai to allow tourists from July 7

The Dubai Media Office has announced that Dubai will welcome tourists from Tuesday July 7.

Visitors entering Dubai will need to present a recent COVID-19 negative certificate (issued a maximum of four days prior to departure), or undergo testing at Dubai airports on arrival according to a series of tweets published by the Dubai Media Office.

“Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, and follow-up of @HamdanMohammed Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new air travel protocols for Dubai citizens, residents and visitors.

International tourists must download the COVID-19 DXB app and register their details. They must also have valid health insurance and the airline has the right to refuse boarding.

“Tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure. They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport,” read a statement from Dubai Media Office.

Everyone will have to undergo thermal screenings on arrival at Dubai Airports. Any tourist that tests positive must register on the COVID-19 DXB app and self-isolate at an institutional facility, as outlined by the government, for 14 days at their own expense.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stressed that travellers should commit to meeting their responsibilities to ensure their safety and that of others. These include:

• All passengers must make themselves aware of the protocols and conditions specified by the Government of Dubai and destination countries before travelling and ensure they comply with them.

• Passengers must disclose any health symptoms before travelling by filling out the ‘Health Declaration Form’ provided by the airline company.

• UAE nationals must notify UAE embassies in the countries they are visiting if they test positive for COVID-19.

• Tourists must ensure they have international health insurance before travelling.

• All tourists must show that they have tested negative in a PCR test done four days (96 hours) before the departure date. If they cannot provide test results, they will be tested at Dubai airports.

• Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for 14 days at their home or in an institutional facility provided by the government at their own expense.

• Travellers must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines in accordance with measures followed at Dubai airports and use face masks at all times.

• All passengers should stringently observe precautionary measures and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.