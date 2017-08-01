F&B experts lined-up for GRIF Marketplace on June 24

A virtual conference featuring four hours of F&B content is to take place on June 24.

GRIF Marketplace is to be hosted by the Global Restaurant Investment Forum in collaboration with the Middle East Restaurant Association, from 12pm to 4pm GST.

There will be a combination of roundtables, live stage sessions, presentations, and virtual exhibition booths, with top industry speakers and leaders sharing their advice and insights into some of the most important issues in F&B.

Among the topics being discussed are: How has global restaurant industry coped with COVID? What are the top things you can do to adapt to new regulations and social norms while maintaining brand identity and revenue? The Munch Story – is this the delivery app that the industry has been waiting for? What are the learnings and experience of reopening your restaurant during the pandemic? What is happening in the F&B world of KSA?

The list of speakers set to feature at GRIF Marketplace includes:• Christian Abell, Vice President Food & Beverage, MEA, Marriott International• Prince Alwaleed Bin Nassir Al-Saud, Founder & CEO, Qoot• Peter Backman, Principal, Peter Backman Foodservice Consultancy• Mario C. Bauer, Co-Founder & CEO, Love & Food Restaurant Holding; Proud owner of Vapiano Brand• Chris Daniels, General Manager, Munch delivery app• Michael Ellis – Chief Culinary Officer, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts• Joey Ghazal – Founder & Managing Partner, The MAINE• Samer Hamadeh – Creator, Akiba Dori• Martin Kubler – Creator & Chief Muncher, JLT Dining• Victor Lugger – Founder, Big Mamma Group• Babette Marzheuser-Wood – Global Head of Franchise Group, Dentons• Paul Wainwright – Director, Asia-Pacific, Harrison• Samantha Wood – Publisher, Editor & Consultant, FooDiva• Georgina Woollams – Founder & Managing Director, Katch International• Ahmed Darwish – Marketing Director, The Foodies inc• Amit Nayak – Vice President and Executive Board Member, HAMA• David Singleton – Partner, Socius Group

Restaurant owners, operators, investors, and solution providers can find out more about GRIF Marketplace, and organisers invite participants to fill out a special industry survey before the event.