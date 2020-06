Two F&B venues at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre in Garhoud have reopened their doors.

Italian restaurant Casa Mia is back serving its authentic cuisine from around the country including its burratina and feutticine al rosmarino for that home-cooked taste.

It's open daily for lunch from 12.30pm to 4pn, and for dinner from 8pm to 11pm.

Also back open again is The Dubliner's, the traditional Irish pub and restaurant, where diners can enjoy their favourite cold beverages and a hearty menu.

The Dubliner's is open from noon to 11pm.