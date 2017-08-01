Meliã Desert Palm Dubai receives five-star certification

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 June 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Meliã Desert Palm Dubai, the emirate’s boutique polo estate hotel, has received five-star certification from the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

The resort’s general manager, Nathalie Cockayne said: “We’re incredibly honoured and humbled to announce that we’ve formally received our five-star certification from Dubai Tourism. This has been a decade in the making, and anyone involved in achieving this milestone should be proud. We’re also grateful to the owner for supporting this ambitious plan and for having the vision and encouragement for the team to see this to its conclusion.”

The property first opened its doors 12 years ago in 2008. Up until 2018 hotel was under the Per Aquum brand by Minor Hotels. In the summer of that year, the property was reflagged as a Meliã Hotels International hotel, upgrading many of the rooms and facilities.

Meliã Hotels International VP for EMEA Ortiz Enrique added: “As one of the most prestigious polo resorts in the world, Meliã Desert Palm Dubai is a point of pride in our expanding Middle East portfolio, and it’s a tremendous achievement for the team to have their efforts recognised by the Government of Dubai. We’re incredibly proud of the continuous work that has been put into adding these stars to the status.”

Spanning 160 acres, the property features polo fields, private pool villas, an in-house spa, a selection of F&B venues, including signature restaurant Rare, and the Desert Palm Polo Club and Desert Palm Riding School.
