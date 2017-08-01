Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ Hajj for first time in modern history

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 June 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has said Hajj will be held in “very limited” numbers this year.

Hajj is one of the Kingdom’s largest drivers for religious tourism, drawing in 2.5 million pilgrims last year. The decision by the Ministry is the first time in modern history that Muslims outside the kingdom may not perform hajj.

The Ministry said: “Hajj for this year (1441H/2020AD) will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.”

It added: "This decision is taken to ensure the hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective... And in accordance with the teachings of Islam."

Hajj is a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetimes. At the time of writing, Saudi Arabia has more than 161,000 cases and 1,300 deaths. The Ministry’s statement gives no number on how many pilgrims are permitted.

"Saudi Arabia has chosen the safest option that allows it to save face within the Muslim world while making sure they are not seen as compromising on public health," Umar Karim, a visiting fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told AFP.

"But there are lots of unanswered questions: What is the exact number of pilgrims that will be allowed? What is the criteria for their selection? How many Saudis, how many non-Saudis?"

According to sister publication Arabian Business, Saudi authorities said the Ministry will hold a news conference to flesh out the details.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transactions in the UAE
    Sipchem, Sadara cooperate to produce and purify ethanol to support Saudi Arabia’s efforts against Covid-19
      KBC unveils new digital twin technology to minimise process engineering waste
        Saudi Arabia convenes MENA tourism ministers for recovery talks
          More than one million expat workers expected to leave Saudi Arabia this year

            More related galleries

            The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
              In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19
                  Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
                    Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch