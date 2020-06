F&B outlets in Dubai will need to serve their alcohol with food once more, following a notification by Dubai police.A circular sent out previouslt had allowed licensed bars to sell alcohol without a meal, but that decision has now been reversed.

As things stand, F&B outlets can serve alcohol to tables, but customers are not allowed to go to the bar to be served.

Standalone bars without a restaurant trade license are unable to operate under the current guidelines.

Social distancing is also still in effect, with 2m between tables.