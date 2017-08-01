Dubai Tourism brings together hoteliers to discuss industry restart

After months of lockdown, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) announced that the emirate would reopen its borders to tourists from July 7.

As that date approaches, the department held a series of meetings with hotel owners, CEOs of hotel groups and others from the aviation and hospitality sectors to discuss how Dubai will tackle tourism in the new normal.

The meetings drilled into the mechanism in place to safeguard residents and visitors, while also addressing queries from industry professionals and discussing measures to kick-start the tourism industry.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism, commented: “The series of meetings that we have initiated with industry leaders are crucial in ensuring that we are all aligned with the collective efforts being made under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai to restart the economy and for the effective implementation of our ‘Tourism Readiness’ strategy.

“As the continuous collaboration between the government and private sectors is key to reviving and maintaining tourism growth, it is encouraging to know that this unique model of public-private sector partnership combined with the comprehensive result-oriented citywide management of the COVID-19 pandemic, has already contributed towards achieving significant progress in the current and second phase of our recovery plan, which is the gradual reopening of economic sectors.

“With travel behaviours remaining fluid and travellers set to become even more discerning and prudent in their travel choices, we welcome the commitment shown by our partners to work together to help prepare the ground for a meaningful tourism restart so that the industry is well positioned to capture growth when the situation improves. Throughout this unprecedented journey that is set to lead to a new normal, Dubai Tourism reaffirms its support to its stakeholders and partners to facilitate the gradual recovery of the sector, restore confidence and trust among travellers and eventually once again highlight Dubai’s position at the forefront, as one of the world’s leading travel destinations.”

The meeting highlighted the phased reopening strategy across Dubai, with hotel beaches, F&B venues and other tourist destinations gradually opening up. The partners were also briefed on how they could boost demand for domestic tourism once travel resumes.

The meetings were attended by hoteliers and top executives of hospitality groups including Jumeirah, Emaar Hospitality Group and Marriott International.