Emirates Airline ready to fly tourists to Dubai

Emirates Airline and Group chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum has reassured the carrier is ready to welcome back tourists to Dubai from next month.

Dubai authorities announced that tourists would be allowed to come back to the emirate from July 7, under a set of regulations.

According to sister publication Arabian Business , Sheikh Ahmed said the airline is starting to see a positive trend in traffic as it starts to rebuild its global network of destinations. As restrictions continue to ease, Emirates now connects Dubai to 40 cities, with plans to expand further in coming days.

Emirates Airline tweeted on Monday: “Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome visitors to Dubai from 7 July, and facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and international tourists with new air travel protocols announced yesterday.”

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The new protocols have been adopted after a detailed evaluation of the situation, both domestically and globally, and ensuring readiness to deal with all possible scenarios. The move comes at a time when the world is preparing to resume economic activities across sectors.

“Travel and tourism are among the key industries at the forefront of spurring global economic recovery. Our airports and national carriers are resuming larger scale operations by stringently implementing globally benchmarked precautionary and preventive measures that protect the health and safety of travellers."

Throughout the pandemic – which has battered the aviation industry – Emirates is suspected to have made mass redundancies. Both Bloomberg and Reuters have reported the carrier cutting thousands of jobs, though the Dubai-based airline has stayed quiet on the matter, only saying it had to "say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us."