Rachid Bakas named resort manager for Abu Dhabi's Anantara Sir Bani Yas Resorts

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Resorts in Abu Dhabi has named Rachid Bakas as its new resort manager, bringing 16 years of expertise to the role.

In his new post, Bakas will lead the teams overseeing three Anantara resorts on the UAE island. The island portfolio consists of the 30-key Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, the 30-key Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort and Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara with 64 keys.

Bakas joined Anantara Sir Bani Yas Resorts in 2014 as front office manager, climbing the ranks to rooms division manager, then director of rooms before his promotion to resort manager. Over the span of eight years, he has worked across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, previously working with Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts in a range of management positions.

He holds a bachelor’s in hospitality management from the High International Institute of Tourism – Tangier, as well as a global diploma in economics and two more bachelor degrees in mathematics sciences and firms management.

Speaking about his promotion, Bakas said: “It has always been a pleasure to work with such a dynamic and motivated team in these magnificent Island properties. We will continue to provide our guests with memorable experiences and uphold the timeless Anantara luxury standards while enhancing brand value into the future.”