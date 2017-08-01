Radisson Hotel Group announces new appointments to drive African expansion

Radisson Hotel Group has laid out its ambitious plans for Africa, with close to 100 hotels in the pipeline and the goal of 150 hotels in the continent in just five years. Helping to bring these expansion plans to fruition, the group has made two senior appointments.

Based in Dubai, Ramsay Rankoussi has been made head of development for Africa after working with Radisson for over six years. Rankoussi will lead the group’s growth in Africa by concentrating on key countries and surrounding markets including Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Helping will be Daniel Trappler as the new senior director of development for Sub-Sahara. He’s a specialist in hotel transactions and capital markets, with a strong understanding of Africa and an extensive network of financial institutions to boot.

Asked about the plans in Africa, Radisson Hotel Group chief development officer Elie Younes explained: “Africa has always been at the forefront of our growth journey and we have recently adopted a new tailored strategy across the continent, reflecting the needs of the market and also underlining our ambitions to accelerate our presence in all key cities. I am very pleased with Ramsay’s new role overseeing our development in Africa. Over the last six years, Ramsay has proven to be a key asset to our development team, and with the appointment of Daniel, we become increasingly relevant to our owners and investment partners. We look forward to developing our presence even further and contributing to the local community through job creation and additional positive knock-on effects of investment.”

Rankoussi added: “This is a tremendous opportunity to further accelerate our growth in Africa and I am pleased to be surrounded by the best team. We have ensured a geographical alignment in our resources and optimized our response time with deal experts in every market we cover. The addition of Daniel to the team unlocks a new horizon where Radisson Hotel Group will be able to further assist our partners in debt and equity raising, but we will also leverage our complete skillset in addressing cross-regional synergies from financial to construction solutions to ensure we always remain relevant to our owners.

“What really sets us apart, is our pragmatic design approach and our transparency throughout the process, in combination with our continuous guidance throughout each phase, including construction and financing. We are always quick to provide answers and support.”