Around 1,000 Hajj pilgrims allowed into Mecca amid virus

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Saudi Arabia will only allow 1,000 pilgrims into the holy city of Mecca for Hajj this year, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more," Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters. "The number won't be in tens or hundreds of thousands" this year, he added.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, Hajj will be limited to those below 65 and with no chronic illnesses. The pilgrims will also be tested for the virus before entering Mecca and must quarantine at home afterwards.

The news comes after Saudi authorities revealed Hajj would take place ‘in very limited numbers’ this year. With only those already living in the Kingdom permitted to take part. The decision marks the first time in modern history that Muslims outside the Kingdom have been unable to perform the pilgrimage.
The hajj is a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetimes,

doubling as a massive drive for religious tourism in the country. Last year the event drew in close to 2.5 million people.

The Minister gave no details on how the 1,000 pilgrims would be selected.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East wins contract from Arabian Chemical Terminals
    Dow to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
      ADNOC announces $20.7bn energy infrastructure deal
        ENOC Group records increase in storage demand across terminal operations globally
          Clariant unveils new phthalate-free PolyMax 600 series performance catalysts for polypropylene

            More related galleries

            The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
              In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19
                  Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
                    Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch