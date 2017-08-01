Azure Beach set to launch in Beirut, Lebanon

Published: 25 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Sunset Hospitality Group is continuing its expansion plans despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the opening of Azure Beach in Lebanon.

It’s the group’s first foray into Lebanon and follows the group's opening of Black Tap in the Dubai Mall in May.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO at Sunset Hospitality Group said: “We are extremely excited to launch the first Azure Beach Resort brand in Beirut. Opening in Lebanon was only a matter of time, and we wanted to ensure we were bringing the right brand to the right location.

“Azure Beach has seen great success in Dubai and the Lebanese market is a good expansion step, paving the way for future openings. Azure Beach Resort Lebanon will be a seamless fusion of breathtaking scenery, modern design, and curated experiences.

“We are also very proud to launch the largest Black Tap outlet in Dubai, in the world-famous Dubai Mall, totaling our current operational outlets to 16 in the region, and more than 20 additional openings in the pipeline. This is an incredible achievement for the Sunset Hospitality Group particularly during these unprecedented times," he added.

Azure Beach Resort Lebanon is located just a few minutes from downtown Beirut and much like other outlets will include apartment options for short and long-stay guests, membership packages and benefits, plus a main pool and a children’s pool.
