Dubai unveils plans for new floating islands project off Jumeirah coast

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 June 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai has unveiled plans for another manmade floating island project – Sunset Promenade.

RTA Dubai announced the news on Twitter, revealing the 190,000 square metre project will connect Jumeirah Beach Walk with Dubai Water Canal.

It has been described as a “new family destination by the beach”, with green hills, sandy hills and private car parking.

The development will feature a retail area of 1,410 square metres.

You can see the promotional video below:


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Catch up with our network security webinar, featuring Etisalat and NetNumber
    Manufacturers must overhaul supply chains in face of Covid-19, claims study
      Fuel supplier Air BP unveils new chief executive
        Nokia signs key 5G deal with Italian FWA specialists Linkem
          Huawei: Unlocking the true potential of 5G

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
              Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                  In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                    In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19