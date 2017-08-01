Dubai unveils plans for new floating islands project off Jumeirah coast

Dubai has unveiled plans for another manmade floating island project – Sunset Promenade.

RTA Dubai announced the news on Twitter, revealing the 190,000 square metre project will connect Jumeirah Beach Walk with Dubai Water Canal.

It has been described as a “new family destination by the beach”, with green hills, sandy hills and private car parking.

The development will feature a retail area of 1,410 square metres.

You can see the promotional video below:



