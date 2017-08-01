Dubai unveils plans for new floating islands project off Jumeirah coast

RTA Dubai announced the news on Twitter, revealing the 190,000 square metre project will connect Jumeirah Beach Walk with Dubai Water Canal.It has been described as a “new family destination by the beach”, with green hills, sandy hills and private car parking.
The development will feature a retail area of 1,410 square metres.
You can see the promotional video below:
Sunset Promenade, a new beach destination in #Dubai that will feature unique models of a group of floating islands. Watch to discover more.#RTA pic.twitter.com/ZGxG3gg8qd— RTA (@rta_dubai) June 21, 2020