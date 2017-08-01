InterContinental Dubai Festival City partners with Toys ‘R’ Us for Suite Playcations

InterContinental Dubai Festival City has joined forces with toy retailing giant Toys ‘R’ Us to supply toys to guests’ rooms.

The Suite Playcation package allows guests access to action figures, dolls, plushies, board games and arts and crafts items through Toys ‘R’ Us and have them brought directly to the hotel suite. Children 12 and under will be given a surprise gift on arrival at the hotel.

Rates start from AED399, inclusive of a complimentary upgrade to a suite, in-room toys, breakfast at the all-day dining venue Anise, lunch or dinner at Anise and early check-in and late-check-out. Children 12 and under will also eat for free throughout their stay.

If you’re not travelling with a family and instead want to use your stay to keep fit, the hotel has unveiled a ‘Gym-cation’ package. Priced at AED399, the package brings a range of Technogym workout equipment to guests’ rooms so they can exercise in private. The offer also includes a personalised healthy meal programme.