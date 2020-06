To celebrate that there’s exactly six months until the festive season, McGettigan’s is hosting a halfway to Christmas brunch.Diners can expect traditional Christmas fare including roast meats, Brussel sprouts, Irish roast potatoes, and parsnips, washed down with free-flowing drinks at the venue, which can be found at Bonnington Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai.

There will be two sessions of the brunch, one on Thursday, June 25, between 7pm and 10pm, and another on Friday, June 26, between noon and 3pm.



Both are priced at AED299 for unlimited food and drinks.