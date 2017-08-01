UAE lifts night-time curfew

UAE health officials have confirmed the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme. In a statement made via Twitter on June 24, the Dubai Media Office announced that free movement will now be allowed day and night subject to compliance with precautionary measures.

node:media_embed_0

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spaeker at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated: "We are announcing the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme today, June 24. All society's members will be able now to move freely during the day without restrictions."

UAE residents had prviously been required to adhere to a curfew imposed from 11pm to 6am.