Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways rolls out COVID-19 assessment tool

Etihad Airways is continuing to find ways to reassure travellers. Its latest move sees the carrier join forces with Austrian-based healthcare technology company Medicus AI to launch a COVID-19 risk-assessment tool.

Using Medicus’ technology, the tool allows Etihad guests to evaluate their probability of having contracted COVID-19. The process takes less than five minutes, with 22 questions to answer. The tool has been based on the latest guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Etihad hopes the tool will help travellers make informed decisions.

Etihad Airways chief digital officer Frank Meyer said: “We know that health and wellbeing will be a major factor impacting the travel decisions of our guests and are committed to ensuring their continued safety and peace of mind when they choose to travel with Etihad Airways.

“As flying operations begin to resume globally, we want to empower our guests to make informed decisions on travel. Partnering with Medicus AI on this innovative new tool is just one of the ways we are adapting our operations and guest experience to meet the new demands placed on the travel industry as a result of COVID-19.”

The tool is now available to guests on Etihad.com and soon on mobile for Apple iOS, Android and Huawei platforms.