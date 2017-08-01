Dubai International Hotel reopens with updated hygiene measures

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Five-star airport property Dubai International Hotel has reopened its doors.

Located at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, the hotel is a popular choice for lay-over travellers or MICE travellers in nearby areas. The East Side Lounge and The Executive Lounge (exclusive for guests staying on the executive floor) are now open, as is the G Force Health Club in Concourse B of the airport.

Sticking to the latest health guidelines, the property will carry out temperature checks for all guests and staff, deploy technology to facilitate contactless transactions, move furniture to allow social distancing and ask all staff to wear personal protection equipment.

The public areas including restrooms, lobby and elevators will be cleaned at short intervals by housekeeping, while guest rooms have been designed to open without any handles. All printed materials have been made available via QR codes to reduce contact.
