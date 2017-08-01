Egypt awarded WTTC hygiene stamp

Egypt has become the latest destination to be given the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp. The certification recognises the country’s efforts in maintaining stellar health and hygiene across its tourism sector.

The stamp was developed to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted hygiene protocols. The Safe Travel protocols were designed to standardise health and safety across the hospitality and travel industries. The measures were drawn up by WTTC members including Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta, Radisson Hospitality president and CEO Federico J. González and IHG CEO Keith Barr.

WTTC president & CEO Gloria Guevara explained: “We are delighted to see major countries and destinations such as Egypt and Slovenia joining the growing list of global destinations adopting our private sector protocols.

“This not only shows the success of the WTTC Safe Travel stamp, but also demonstrates its importance to travellers and those who work in the sector. The stamp is critical to re-establish consumer confidence in travel & tourism and ensure travellers can rest assured that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place.

“As WTTC health and hygiene protocols, affecting hotels, restaurants, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping, and transportation are implemented, so the list of destinations recognising the new stamp continues to grow.”

Egypt Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr Khaled El-Enany said: “I am pleased with the decision issued today by the WTTC to grant Egypt its Safe Travels stamp. This is a milestone in our bilateral cooperation with WTTC. This decision reflects Egypt's commitment to the safe resumption of inbound tourism with strict comprehensive hygiene safety measures starting July 1, 2020, to its superb, sunny and healthy beaches.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Egypt's resorts in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Coast.”