R Hotels launches own mobile app for UAE properties

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
R Hotels has unveiled a new website and mobile app to streamline the booking process on its properties.

Named rhotels.ae and ‘R Hotels’ respectively, the platforms allow users to book directly at any of the seven hotels in the UAE. It also shows the latest promotions on short and long-term stays, dining spa and fitness and MICE facilities.

Guests can choose from R Hotels’ four properties in Dubai, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, and ibis Styles Jumeira Dubai; and from its three hotels in Ajman which are Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, and Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman.

R Hotels MD Sumair Tariq explained: “The hospitality industry continues to evolve; our new website and mobile app are part of our enhanced digital strategy for 2020 and the years ahead. In keeping up with the latest trends in the industry, we aim to provide guests with a secure and convenient channel to book their stay at their preferred hotels, and explore the destination.”

Other features include a career section for job opportunities at each property and a media centre with updates on news and events at the hotels.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Trina Solar unveils TrinaPro Mega, an ultra-high-power smart PV solution
    UK sees a 99% increase in fibre uptake, during Covid 19 pandemic
      Esports broadcaster Venn selects Blackbird for multi-year deal
        Shahad Ameen's Scales to be screened for the first time in GCC
          Decarbonization: the role of gas in MENA’s energy future

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
              Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                  In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo
                    In pictures: Hotel groups' sanitisation measures to combat Covid-19