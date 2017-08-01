R Hotels launches own mobile app for UAE properties

R Hotels has unveiled a new website and mobile app to streamline the booking process on its properties.

Named rhotels.ae and ‘R Hotels’ respectively, the platforms allow users to book directly at any of the seven hotels in the UAE. It also shows the latest promotions on short and long-term stays, dining spa and fitness and MICE facilities.

Guests can choose from R Hotels’ four properties in Dubai, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, and ibis Styles Jumeira Dubai; and from its three hotels in Ajman which are Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, and Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman.

R Hotels MD Sumair Tariq explained: “The hospitality industry continues to evolve; our new website and mobile app are part of our enhanced digital strategy for 2020 and the years ahead. In keeping up with the latest trends in the industry, we aim to provide guests with a secure and convenient channel to book their stay at their preferred hotels, and explore the destination.”

Other features include a career section for job opportunities at each property and a media centre with updates on news and events at the hotels.