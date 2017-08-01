Sharjah announces more hospitality and tourism sites will reopen

The Sharjah government has announced the second phase of its recovery efforts for the tourism and hospitality sectors. Activities in the emirate will return to 50%, with various businesses now allowed to reopen.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has been rolling out recovery efforts in stages, the first being the reopening of spas, restaurants and beaches within hotels. The second phase will see cultural attractions such as the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation welcome back visitors, as well as the Sharjah Arts Museums, Sharjah Archaeology Museum and the Sharjah Aquarium.

Five environmental centres: Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre, Wasit Wetland Centre, Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre, Al Buhais Geological Park, and Sharjah Desert Park have also reopened but will only operate at 50% capacity.

Many popular tourist destinations had already reopened, including Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Flag Island, the Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological Centre and Khorfakkan beach. Reopened hotels include Al Faya Retreat in Mleiha, the Al Badayer Retreat, Al Rafraf Inn in Kalba and the Chedi Al Bait.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, SCTDA, said: "We are pleased to announce the decision to activate 50% of the various sectors and activities in the emirate, which is aimed particularly at bringing life anew to the local tourism and hospitality segments, vital sectors that help support the national economy.

"Rest assured that we will continue to work in close cooperation with our partners in the public and private sector to overcome this pandemic and help bring things back to normal."

For hoteliers, SCTDA has released a manual containing new operating guidelines, broken down into four sections – General Precautionary Operating Guidelines, Property - Back of House, 'Human Capabilities - Hotel Employee, and Hotel Establishment Section.

"The SCTDA will be designating special teams to conduct regular inspections and field visits to local hotels to check on their compliance with the set precautionary requirements. These measures have been implemented to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19.

"We encourage all employees, workers and tourists to cooperate with us by adhering to the directives in the newly issued operational guidelines, which guarantees safety for all. We should all continue to work closely together in the move to overcome this global health crisis and bring business back to normal at the soonest time possible," concluded Al Midfa.