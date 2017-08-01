Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah reopens its doors

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 June 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has reopened its doors after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-star beachfront hotel complies with Hilton’s new global CleanStay initiative – working to reassure returning guests and boost hygiene. Measures include a Hilton CleanStay seal placed on the room door, indicating it hasn’t been used since cleaning; increased cleaning and disinfection across the resort; hand sanitiser stations; social distancing rules and disinfecting mist technology.

General manager David Wilson said: “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to our hotel. Our priority is to ensure both guests and staff feel protected at all times, and we have spent weeks sanitising every part of the hotel and training our team on the Hilton CleanStay guidelines in order to comply with global standards whilst creating a comfortable environment for our visitors.”

He added: “With a spectacular 200 metre private beach, expansive pool and garden area and 68 large suites perfect for family stays, we are offering the ideal place for guests to escape and enjoy their own private oasis while soaking up our world-class service.”

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah sits on the East Crescent of the man-made island, offering a range of recreational facilities, water sports, pools and an in-house spa. When it opened in 2014, the 319-key resort was the brand’s first property in Dubai.

The announcement follows Dubai authorities revealing the emirate will reopen to tourists from July 7.


