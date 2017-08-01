Caterer Middle East Conference Biteize: How COVID-19 has changed the F&B industry

Hospitality
News
Published: 28 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Watch as Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie is joined by a panel of industry experts to discuss the recent restaurateur survey and find out how COVID-19 has changed the F&B landscape.

Panellists include Natasha Sideris, founder of Tashas and Avli, Omar Shihab, general manager of Boca Dubai, Ahsan Kahlon, founder of Roti Rollers and Reif Kushiyaki, and Jaime Castaneda, general manager of 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant.

The next in the Caterer Middle East Conference Bitesize series of webinars will take place on July 12, with Ritchie joined by a number of leading players to discuss how restaurants can implement money saving measures without diluting their quality.

