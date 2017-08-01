What will airports be like post-COVID-19?

Published: 28 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
COVID-19 has made health and hygiene the number one priority for businesses and individuals alike. Airports and the wider aviation industry is no exception, rolling out a wide range of technologies and initiatives to help reassure travellers.

For those finally returning to air travel, Etihad Airways has given a glimpse into what the future of airports may look like.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier released a four-minute video outlining all of its updated measures both in its crafts and at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The airline said that: “It has completely transformed the travel experience, one that is safer, healthier and with your wellbeing at the heart of every journey.”

Measures include the deployment of wellness ambassadors to provide information on health procedures; online check-in; social distancing signage across the airport and the ‘Fit to Fly’ screening. Upon check-in, travellers will have an automated respiratory, heart rate and temperature check to ensure no one travels when they are unwell.

Some of the more advanced solutions to come out of the pandemic period include self-cleaning handrails on escalators and contactless elevator buttons.

Boarding is conducted row by row to avoid congestion, while once on the flight the crew will assist on health questions.

You can watch the video below:

