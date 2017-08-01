Abu Dhabi restaurants can operate at 60% capacity with social distancing

New measures and guidelines for restaurants in Abu Dhabi have been released, with the maximum capacity allowed increased to 60%.

It follows the end of the National Sterilisation Program, as restaurants slowly begin to return to normal.

While outlets can operate at 60% capacity, this must be with the usual 2m social distancing requirements in place, while a maximum of four people are allowed at one table.

All condiments must be given out in sachets and single-use packaging, while ongoing sanitisation means tables, surfaces, and chairs, must be disinfected after each customer vacates the premises.

Outlets must display a red tag at the entrance, indicating the maximum number of customers allowed in the premises, and customers are encouraged to use contactless payments instead of cash, although cash is still allowed.

Live entertainment of any kind is not allowed, and customers are only allowed in outlets for a maximum of three hours.

Staff are to undergo Covid-19 testing before opening, and be retested on a biweekly basis. They can only start working once they have a negative test.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s inspectors will be checking that venues are following all the regulations, with legal measures taken against those who do not.