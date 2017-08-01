Report: MENA hotel performance for May 2020

Published: 29 June 2020
Hotels across the Middle East and Africa reported historic lows during May 2020 according to the latest data from STR.

For the Middle East as a whole, occupancy fell 31% compared to May 2019, to 36%. Similarly, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) plummeted by 45.6% and 62.5% to US$87.84 and $31.59 respectively.

Looking at the UAE – a hospitality hub in the region – occupancy reduced by 30.7% to 35.6%. ADR fell by 35% to AED260.40 and RevPAR dropped by 54.9% to AED92.62. STR said it is the worst May for the UAE on record, though up slightly from April levels.

Bahrain suffered even more, with occupancy lowering by 65.3% to 11.6%. ADR fell by 6.4% to BHD51.51 while RevPAR was down 67.5 to BHD5.97.

Africa saw occupancy crash by 72.1% to 14.2%, ADR by 26.6% to $70.09 and RevPAR by 79.5% to $9.97.

