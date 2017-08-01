Report: MENA hotel performance for May 2020

Hotels across the Middle East and Africa reported historic lows during May 2020 according to the latest data from STR.

For the Middle East as a whole, occupancy fell 31% compared to May 2019, to 36%. Similarly, average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) plummeted by 45.6% and 62.5% to US$87.84 and $31.59 respectively.



Looking at the UAE – a hospitality hub in the region – occupancy reduced by 30.7% to 35.6%. ADR fell by 35% to AED260.40 and RevPAR dropped by 54.9% to AED92.62. STR said it is the worst May for the UAE on record, though up slightly from April levels.

Bahrain suffered even more, with occupancy lowering by 65.3% to 11.6%. ADR fell by 6.4% to BHD51.51 while RevPAR was down 67.5 to BHD5.97.

Africa saw occupancy crash by 72.1% to 14.2%, ADR by 26.6% to $70.09 and RevPAR by 79.5% to $9.97.