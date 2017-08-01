Residents must receive approval before travelling to Dubai

Published: 29 June 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai residents intending to travel outside of the UAE this summer holiday must now apply for permission before booking a return flight.

Emirates Airline – Dubai’s national carrier – laid out the rules on its website. It states that all Dubai residents must seek approval from Dubai’s immigration service, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The website for submitting an application is here.

During the GDRFA application process, travellers must enter their resident file number, and if their application is approved they will be given a GDRFA Application Number needed to complete bookings.

Prior to travel, travellers must fill out a health declaration form and a quarantine undertaking form and hand them to Dubai Health Authority staff upon re-entry into Dubai.

On arrival in Dubai, travellers are required to take a PCR test and remain in their residence until they receive the test result. If the test result is positive, they will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines.

Travellers must also download the COVID-19 – DXB Smart App.
