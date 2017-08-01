Suppliers You Should Know: Pearl Tree

Pearl Tree was launched in 2015 and is the leading wellness and clean distributor supplying the region with results-driven and award-winning beauty brands such as Sodashi, Anne Semonin, Knesko Skin, marocMaroc, Sodashi, Miriam Quevedo, 111SKIN, COOLA and Sahara Tea.Pearl Tree is a leader in clean beauty and wellbeing brand distribution throughout Middle East and British Indian Ocean. Pearl Tree is a subsidiary of H.C.I a luxury procurement company with a 50+ year track-record spanning operational activity in 25 countries across four continents.

How many people are employed by your company?

15+ people

We distribute our brands across multiple channels including hospitality, spa, luxury retail, e-commerce, airline, corporate, government, palaces, salon and TV shopping in over 10+ countries. At the core of our services is a passion and focus on wellbeing and championing effective clean beauty brands in a region besotted with chemical and surgical quick-fix options. Our services extend beyond distribution as we invest in education and communication across media and work with governments and corporatations to promote our mission and brands.

What new products or services have you launched recently?

For the first time in Dubai, we are launching this week the renowned beauty brand 111SKIN online with Ounass. We also have in our region 111 Spa Clinic concept and their Master Masking collection. From London Harley Street clinic, Dr Yannis and his team have put together a treatment menu delivering non-evasive face and body treatments whilst achieving instant’’ clinical-like’’ results within a luxury spa surrounding. Launched our collaboration with Jumeirah, first opening on Saadiyaat island and 2nd with the reopening of Jumeirah Beach Hotel – Cryo machines in place and menu treatments designed exclusively for them and links to their fitness outlets J Club and Bodyism. Followed by key launches in Mandarin Oriental and Sharjah Ladies Club, Chivasom Doha when the fall comes.

We also launched COOLA Sun protection, a Californian brand which has a range of sun protection products that embody the best parts of living there: a fusion of organic wellness, an outdoor, active lifestyle, and supporting local and diverse communities

Our spa partners are offering pool side treatments and bulk offering free of charge for guests to use during their time outside with a retail offering within their spas as well as an education key focus on sun exposure and the damages. Post spa treatments, spas will be giving their guests complimentary sunscreen protection to each guest.

We’ve responded to the challenges of COVID-19 through:1. Supporting the region’s wellbeing through campaigns & tips to support2. Campaigns to highlight relevant products especially those that help us to sleep and de-stress and protect our immune system3. Fulfilment and Delivery service on behalf of clients (own infrastructure)

We have put together another initiative - a wellbeing and clean beauty helpline via WhatsApp– where customers can ask our expert team questions on how best to switch their current skincare regime to a cleaner one, offering wellbeing tips the expertise support during these times is key and relevant even more so now.

Support. The industry more than ever will require partnerships to get back on-track. Both Clients and Suppliers will have to work together to find effective ways to mutually support each other in-order to achieve the best results. We are fortunate to have strong relationships with our clients and brands resulting in a number of pro-active ideas to help support revenue in the rooms and spa when the market returns to some level of normality. We will all have to do more with less for an extended period.

What do you offer above and beyond client expectations?

We care. This reflected in the long-term approaches we pursue when developing opportunities and overcome challenges. We believe in relationships and not impersonal hollow transactions, this reflected in our account management approach and underpinned by our guiding values, the essential source of success for the last 50 years and the bedrock for our future success.

Tel: +971 (0) 43 685 447, Email: soraya@pearltree.ae, Web: www.pearltree.ae