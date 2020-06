The completion of Dubai’s National Sterilisation Program has allowed F&B outlets to return to normal operating hours.Previously, the 11pm until 6am curfew meant that restaurants had to be fully closed prior to these times, but that has now been lifted, meaning outlets can open later, as per their licenses.

Some restaurateurs had expressed frustration at the timings which meant outlets in DIFC had to be closed by 10pm and therefore they could not offer a late dinner service.