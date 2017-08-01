Accor begins to reopen properties

Hospitality company Accor has made efforts to spur travel and step towards economic recovery by reopening a number of its properties worldwide.

Coinciding with hotels and resorts slowly welcoming back guests, Accor has introduced a social media campaign titled ‘Reignite the Love of Travel’. The campaign calls for people to share their travel dreams and inspirations on social media in fun and light-hearted ways. The entries will then be collated in an inspirational film circulated by Accor.

Accor chief marketing officer Steven Taylor said: “During the lockdown periods everywhere, we have been surprised to see so many people on social media sharing their craving for travel with such uplifting humour and creativity: it was heart-warming for us to see that they were missing us as much as we were missing them. The message of our campaign then came naturally as we invested to prepare for the immediate holiday season as well as for longer-term bookings. Seeing the quick business recovery in China, we wanted to do our part to reassure our guests and to reignite the travel desire.”

Added Taylor, “We have reacted to the crisis with a fully-fledged marketing strategy which firstly reassures our guests through the launch of ALLSAFE and that has established world-class cleanliness standards and protocols to ensure our guests are welcomed back in full safety. Secondly, in these challenging times we believe it is part of our mission to inspire people with positivity, humour and encourage them to reignite their love of travel.”

The campaign will take place throughout the summer.