Atlantis, The Palm introduces underwater stretching programme

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 June 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Atlantis, The Palm has joined forces with Dubai-based studio Topstretching to introduce a four-week underwater stretching programme.

Streamed live from The Lost Chambers Aquarium, the sessions will be led by head coach Adelina Lazarova and comprise an hour of stretching. Sessions will be streamed with the backdrop of the Ambassador Lagoon, making it Dubai’s only underwater stretching class.

Sessions will take place from 8am – 9am on June 3, June 10, June 17 and June 24. They will be streamed on Atlantis’ Instagram page @Atlantisthepalm.
