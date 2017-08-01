Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways to offer 50,000 round-trip tickets to frontline workers

Jazeera Airways in Kuwait has become the latest company to thank those fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier is offering 50,000 free round-trip tickets valued at KD5 million (US$16.2 million) to the country’s frontline workers.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the tickets can be used to fly to any destination operated by the airline and are valid until the end of next year.

“The 50,000 free tickets will be redeemable to any destination served by our airline’s network. The tickets will be distributed to frontline individuals as directed by our esteemed Government,” said Jezeera Airways chairman Marwan Boodai.

Those given a ticket will be able to book their flight from Kuwait International Airport once it reopens.

The latest figures from the World Health Organisation show Kuwait has 22,762 official cases of COVID-19.