Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways to offer 50,000 round-trip tickets to frontline workers

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 June 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
Jazeera Airways in Kuwait has become the latest company to thank those fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier is offering 50,000 free round-trip tickets valued at KD5 million (US$16.2 million) to the country’s frontline workers.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the tickets can be used to fly to any destination operated by the airline and are valid until the end of next year.

“The 50,000 free tickets will be redeemable to any destination served by our airline’s network. The tickets will be distributed to frontline individuals as directed by our esteemed Government,” said Jezeera Airways chairman Marwan Boodai.

Those given a ticket will be able to book their flight from Kuwait International Airport once it reopens.

The latest figures from the World Health Organisation show Kuwait has 22,762 official cases of COVID-19.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Kuwait News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GlobalData report: Middle East remains on track to bring significant refining capacity online over next 15 years
    Schneider Electric, AVEVA extend partnership to deliver end-to-end solution for multi-site and hyperscale data centre
      Air Products again extends Seifi Ghasemi’s term as chairman, president and CEO
        BASF renews global sponsorship of WorldSkills to continue developing new talent
          Gazprom project for natural gas processing and liquefaction complex near Ust-Luga moving forward

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah