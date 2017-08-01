The H Dubai unveils experience vouchers

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 June 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Readying itself to welcome back guests, The H Dubai along Sheikh Zayed Road has announced a range of gift vouchers for guest to use.

Dubbed the ‘gift of memories’, the e-card programme provides discounted rates on room stays, F&B experiences or wellness experiences, there is also a cash voucher available.

Available until July 31, the vouchers can be redeemed from June 1 2020 until February 28 2021, allowing guests to enjoy greater flexibility on stays amid travel uncertainties.

Vouchers include the stay voucher at AED339 – inclusive of a night’s stay in a deluxe room and breakfast for two; the F&B voucher – inclusive of AED500 credit with the purchase of an AED250 voucher at any of the hotel’s restaurants; the spa voucher – inclusive of AED600 credit with an AED300 voucher at the Mandara Spa and the cash voucher valued between AED50 and AED500 in credit.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sharp launches ‘Windows collaboration display’, world’s first Microsoft certified Interactive Display with IoT Hub system
    Ingeteam reaches 50GW installed wind capacity milestone
      DHL deal offers e-tailers alternative to cash on delivery
        Passenger traffic in Africa plummets more than 90%
          Imagine Communications supports Digital Studio Virtual Awards 2020

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah