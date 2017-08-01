The H Dubai unveils experience vouchers

Readying itself to welcome back guests, The H Dubai along Sheikh Zayed Road has announced a range of gift vouchers for guest to use.

Dubbed the ‘gift of memories’, the e-card programme provides discounted rates on room stays, F&B experiences or wellness experiences, there is also a cash voucher available.

Available until July 31, the vouchers can be redeemed from June 1 2020 until February 28 2021, allowing guests to enjoy greater flexibility on stays amid travel uncertainties.

Vouchers include the stay voucher at AED339 – inclusive of a night’s stay in a deluxe room and breakfast for two; the F&B voucher – inclusive of AED500 credit with the purchase of an AED250 voucher at any of the hotel’s restaurants; the spa voucher – inclusive of AED600 credit with an AED300 voucher at the Mandara Spa and the cash voucher valued between AED50 and AED500 in credit.