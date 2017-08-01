Ascott opens doors as study space for students

Hospitality
News
Published: 30 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
In a bid to help those currently unable to study in schools due to the pandemic, Ascott will open its doors to students.

The ‘work from home’ promo has been rolled out across the Middle East & Turkey, aimed at students in Al Khobar, Istanbul, Dubai, Jeddah, Manama, Muscat and Riyadh.

The offer includes complimentary snacks and beverages, with either daily or monthly bookings. Ascott hopes the move will help students reach their “academic aspirations.”

Ascott is in the small minority of hospitality companies which have not suffered at the hands of the virus. The lodging company announced it saw 139% YoY growth amid the pandemic, with 25 properties signed this year.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Around 1,000 Hajj pilgrims allowed into Mecca amid virus
    Emerson integrates augmented reality into Plantweb Optics software, enhancing remote collaboration, workforce effectiveness
      Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East in Egypt signs an engineering master service agreement with PETROJET
        Mammoet awarded two vital contracts by Duqm oil refinery
          SEC Awards 5 Stars to Waad Al Shamal Power Plant Project for Environment, Health & Safety Standards

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
              In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                  The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                    In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo