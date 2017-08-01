Ascott opens doors as study space for students

In a bid to help those currently unable to study in schools due to the pandemic, Ascott will open its doors to students.

The ‘work from home’ promo has been rolled out across the Middle East & Turkey, aimed at students in Al Khobar, Istanbul, Dubai, Jeddah, Manama, Muscat and Riyadh.

The offer includes complimentary snacks and beverages, with either daily or monthly bookings. Ascott hopes the move will help students reach their “academic aspirations.”

Ascott is in the small minority of hospitality companies which have not suffered at the hands of the virus. The lodging company announced it saw 139% YoY growth amid the pandemic, with 25 properties signed this year.