Dubai tourism attractions to reopen in time for tourism resumption

Hospitality
News
Published: 30 June 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, tourism attractions across Dubai have started to resume operations.

Across the emirate, hotel beaches, malls, swimming pools and restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen as borders reopen on July 7.

Though the pandemic has dealt a hefty blow to Dubai – a city with a huge focus on tourism – Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) has said the emirate is still in prime position to become the most visited, preferred and global city.

Issam Kazim, CEO DCTCM said: “As Dubai has reopened, we will reinforce our commitment to not only provide residents and visitors a well-rounded destination experience but also ensure their health and safety remains our key priority.

“With the initial focus being on reviving demand for domestic tourism, Dubai’s travel and hospitality sectors are now eagerly waiting to welcome visitors from the wider international market, starting from July 7.

“Dubai Tourism is also continuing to work closely with the city’s network of stakeholders across the public and private sectors, and its partners overseas to provide people from around the world the opportunity to enjoy the wide diversity of offerings in one of the world’s safest destinations.”

Reopened attractions include Atlantis Aquaventure, At the Top – Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, The Burj Club, Ski Dubai, Dreamscape and Magic Planet, Dubai Dolphinarium, The Green Planet and numerous museums.

