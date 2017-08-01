Dubai's DusitD2 Kenz Hotel offers month-long stay to families in need

Published: 30 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

With COVID-19 leaving many jobless or struggling to get by, DusitD2 Kenz Hotel in Barsha Heights has unveiled its ‘DusitD2 for Humanity’ campaign to help those in need.

In collaboration with Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina, four families in the UAE will be given a month-long stay at the hotel free of charge.

“Now is the time to help each other. We are allocating rooms and apartments to the DusitD2 for Humanity project, to do our part in times like these.” explained cluster GM Bassam Zakaria.

“Whether you’ve lost your job, awaiting your repatriation flight, having difficulties paying rent or just need some additional support, we want to help. If there’s someone else you know who could use the help, nominate them through a video and send it privately to us.

“We have been operating in the UAE for several years and it only feels like our rightful duty to support the efforts of the UAE government and give back to the community that has given us so much throughout the years.”

To be considered, families or individuals must record a video nominating themselves or someone else and send it to the hotel on Instagram or Facebook from July 1. They must answer why they need the accommodation and how they will use the period to help themselves or the community.


