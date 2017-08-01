Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Dubai launches midweek supper club

Published: 30 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is set to launch a midweek supper club featuring three courses of signature dishes and a variety of beverage packages.

The Caesars Bluewaters Dubai restaurant will host the evening every Tuesday, with two-hour packages available from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

Themed in line with Ramsay’s iconic TV show, the red and blue kitchens will offer up sharing starters including wagyu meatballs and tuna tartare, while diners can choose from the famous beef wellington, crispy skin salmon, slow roasted chicken, truffle & mushroom risotto or flank steak and fries.

Non-meat eaters can enjoy the vegetarian wellington, and other vegan dishes can be ordered in advance.

To finish the supper club, guests can choose from sticky toffee pudding, jaffa cheesecake, or traditional apple crumble.

The dining experience comes with a selection of drinks packages, including the soft drink package priced at AED250 per person, the house beverages package AED325 and an offer for ladies, who can dine and get four house beverages for AED199.
