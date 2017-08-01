W Dubai – The Palm to reopen in July

W Dubai – The Palm has announced it will begin welcoming back guests from July 30.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai – The Palm has been an immensely popular summer destination since it first opened – boasting a range of F&B venues and outdoor activities.

Just a few weeks after Dubai reopens to tourists on July 7, W Dubai will also resume operations at Akira Back, LIV, WET Deck and the private beach.Access to WET Deck and the beach will be lowered to AED100 on weekdays and AED200 on weekends. Private cabanas for four can be rented for AED800, while WET Pods will cost AED500. All prices are redeemable against F&B during the day.

For stays at the design-led hotel, standard cuts will be discounted by 25% and breakfast will be free.