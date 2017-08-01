W Dubai – The Palm to reopen in July

Hospitality
News
Published: 30 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
W Dubai – The Palm has announced it will begin welcoming back guests from July 30.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai – The Palm has been an immensely popular summer destination since it first opened – boasting a range of F&B venues and outdoor activities.

Just a few weeks after Dubai reopens to tourists on July 7, W Dubai will also resume operations at Akira Back, LIV, WET Deck and the private beach.

Access to WET Deck and the beach will be lowered to AED100 on weekdays and AED200 on weekends. Private cabanas for four can be rented for AED800, while WET Pods will cost AED500. All prices are redeemable against F&B during the day.

For stays at the design-led hotel, standard cuts will be discounted by 25% and breakfast will be free.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Safaricom and Nokia use GPON to turbocharge connectivity in Kenya
    Orange extends access to La Liga and Champions League football for 2020/21 season
      UAE's Taqa registers Dh4bn loss in Q1 2020
        Emirates Insolaire Solar installs Panels at Dubai’s mega solar park
          OPEC fund approved $243 million to support developing countries

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
              In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio
                  The top fit-out firms in the UAE from A to D
                    In Pictures: DZ Design renovates Emirates Park Zoo