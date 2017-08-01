ATM Virtual hosts webinar on effects of food tourism due to coronavirus

Sister publication Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie hosted a panel on how food-driven travel could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic at this year's Arabian Travel Market Virtual conference.

Joined by Singapore-based food writer and World's 50 Best academt chair Evelyn Chen, founder of impartial restaurant review website Foodiva, Samantha Wood, acclaimed food writer Courtney Brandt, and VP of F&B at JA Resorts & Hotels, Rob Cunningham, the session covered everything from the current situation for F&B outlets in both the Middle East and the Far East to how consumer confidence in dining and travel can be restored.

In response to an audience member's question, Cunningham outlined how JA Resorts had removed its buffet uption during the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested that it would be unlikely to return, with all the panellists agreeing that a la carte is likely to be the future of F&B.

With air travel severely limited for the near future, the panel discussed how restaurants in Dubai could take advantage of a captive foodie audience and provide them with experiences they would usually get elsewhere, highlighting how some high-end restaurants around the world have already pivoted towards easier, more comfort-style, menus.

You can watch the full discussion on thr ATM website here.