Experience Hub introduces initiatives to stimulate travel

Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s trade and promotion arm, Experience Hub, has announced a range of initiatives to help its partners and grow travel back in the post-COVID-19 world.

The announcement was made on June 1 during the inaugural ATM Virtual event. The company’s GM Liam Findlay explained that “Whilst the way we do business in the travel and hospitality industry has changed significantly, our Experience Hub team all around the globe has worked hard around the clock to ensure that our partners receive the level of service they expect and deserve.”

He added: “Investment in a robust infrastructure will ensure that we continue to engage in an open dialogue with our key partners about Yas Island’s phased re-opening strategy, which is designed to mutually benefit all travel stakeholders in global recovery. The health and well-being of all our B2B and B2C stakeholders is our top priority as we prepare for the welcoming of visitors to Yas Island. We are monitoring and closely following the guidance of UAE authorities, as well as observing global best practice to ensure that we are well prepared to offer our guests access to safe and exceptional experiences.”

Experience Hub is readying for business post-pandemic by bringing on new suppliers and growing its range of experiences in Abu Dhabi. Investments in technology also mean that trade partners will benefit from an improved booking process on experiencehub.com.

In order to further support travel professionals, Experience Hub has also increased the content for Yas Expert online platform, allowing trade partners to have access to online modules on Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s attractions to better engage with tourists.

Yas Island is planned to reopen in phases.