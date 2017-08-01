Experience Hub introduces initiatives to stimulate travel

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 June 2020 - 2:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s trade and promotion arm, Experience Hub, has announced a range of initiatives to help its partners and grow travel back in the post-COVID-19 world.

The announcement was made on June 1 during the inaugural ATM Virtual event. The company’s GM Liam Findlay explained that “Whilst the way we do business in the travel and hospitality industry has changed significantly, our Experience Hub team all around the globe has worked hard around the clock to ensure that our partners receive the level of service they expect and deserve.”

He added: “Investment in a robust infrastructure will ensure that we continue to engage in an open dialogue with our key partners about Yas Island’s phased re-opening strategy, which is designed to mutually benefit all travel stakeholders in global recovery. The health and well-being of all our B2B and B2C stakeholders is our top priority as we prepare for the welcoming of visitors to Yas Island. We are monitoring and closely following the guidance of UAE authorities, as well as observing global best practice to ensure that we are well prepared to offer our guests access to safe and exceptional experiences.”

Experience Hub is readying for business post-pandemic by bringing on new suppliers and growing its range of experiences in Abu Dhabi. Investments in technology also mean that trade partners will benefit from an improved booking process on experiencehub.com.

In order to further support travel professionals, Experience Hub has also increased the content for Yas Expert online platform, allowing trade partners to have access to online modules on Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s attractions to better engage with tourists.

Yas Island is planned to reopen in phases.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Amazon considers $2bn stake in Bharti Airtel
    ADNOC Distribution opens 16 new sites in 2020
      The critical role of managed services in driving operators’ digital transformation
        Distributed cloud and edge cloud applications will fuel the next generation of open source innovation
          Six step Covid-19 recovery plan for logistics companies in the GCC

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah