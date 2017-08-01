What does the future of Maldives tourism look like?

Located in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean, The Maldives over the years has transformed itself to one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, with its clear waters, pleasant climate and plethora of activates. However, as COVID-19 continues to unfold, travel and hospitality has dried up for the island nation.

Looking ahead to the future of tourism for the country, Zoom webinar ‘Maldives: tourism in the age of escapism’ will bring together a host of industry experts to discuss what lays ahead for the island nation.

The session will be moderated by Delivering Asia Communications CEO David Johnson, with speakers including China director Vanessa Zhu, C9 Hotelworks MD Bill Barnett, Morteza Capital founder and MD Ghaly Murthala, S Hotels & Resorts CEO Dirk De Cuyper, PATA Face of the Future 2018 and president of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents & Tour Operators (MATATO) Abdulla Ghiyas, QUO CEO David Keen, STR area director Asia Pacific Jesper Palmqvist and Soneva founder and CEO Sonu Shivdasani.

The panellists will offer opinions on the new age of travel.