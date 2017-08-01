Dubai Executive Council hold meeting at Dubai Airport

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 June 2020 - 5 a.m.
As air traffic steadily continues to pick up and Emirates Airline restarts operations, Dubai’s Executive Council met earlier this week to discuss ‘how to conquer the impossible.’

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the meeting was chaired by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, held at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3, where the prince described Dubai Airport as the beating heart of the world, with Emirates airline as its artery.

"Today, we are ready and we announce to the world that life continues, and impossible is not in our dictionary. And the good news is that things are good, and today we are more competitive to deal with the post Covid-19 era with confidence and innovative thinking to set a new model in dealing with pandemic and consolidating efforts,” he said.

As one of the world’s leading carriers, Emirates Airline is a key component of Dubai’s action plan post-pandemic. The airline resumed passenger flights to eight countries on May 21, now flying to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. A schedule is in place until June 30, after which Emirates president Tim Clark said he hopes Dubai will open to tourists on July 1.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

NetApp announces plans to acquire Spot
    OGTC appoints Martin Gilbert as chair
      Open source: The crucial catalyst for innovation and disruption
        Taiwan allocates first 5G licence to Chunghwa Telecom
          Zebra Technologies launches proximity sensing solution to protect employees

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah