Dubai Executive Council hold meeting at Dubai Airport

As air traffic steadily continues to pick up and Emirates Airline restarts operations, Dubai’s Executive Council met earlier this week to discuss ‘how to conquer the impossible.’

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the meeting was chaired by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, held at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3, where the prince described Dubai Airport as the beating heart of the world, with Emirates airline as its artery.

"Today, we are ready and we announce to the world that life continues, and impossible is not in our dictionary. And the good news is that things are good, and today we are more competitive to deal with the post Covid-19 era with confidence and innovative thinking to set a new model in dealing with pandemic and consolidating efforts,” he said.

We held a @TECofDubai meeting at the @Emirates building at @DXB..We have learned from @HHShkMohd how to conquer the impossible... that is exactly what we plan to do. pic.twitter.com/q7d5c1UpKZ — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 1, 2020